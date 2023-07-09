Amarnath Yatra resumes from Pahalgam; remains suspended from Baltal, Jammu

Anantnag/Ganderbal/ Jammu: After having remained suspended for two days due to inclement weather, Amarnath Yatra resumed on the Pahalgam route in the Kashmir valley on Sunday. However, it continued to remain temporarily suspended from Baltal base camp in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, for the third consecutive day. Similarly, the Yatra also remained suspended for the second consecutive day from Jammu’s base camp at Bhagwati Nagar today, in view of the inclement weather conditions.
An official said that after improvement in weather conditions, Yatris were allowed to move towards the holy cave from Nunwan base camp on Pahalgam route.
“3200 Yatris, who had been camping at Nunwan base camp for the past two days, left for the holy cave this afternoon,” he said.
An official said the Yatris, who were stranded at Panjtarni and Sheshnag base camps, were also allowed to proceed towards the cave shrine.
The pilgrims, who were eagerly waiting for the Yatra to resume, seemed excited for the journey.
“This is our good luck that the weather has improved and we are happy that our wish to pay obeisance at the holy cave has been fulfilled,” said the upbeat pilgrims.
Yatra was suspended on Friday due to inclement weather and in view of the safety of Yatris.
The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the shrine, situated at an altitude of 3,888 meters in the south Kashmir Himalayas, commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1. The Yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.
However, the Yatra continued to remain temporarily suspended from Baltal base camp for the third consecutive day.
Official sources said that no batch of Amarnath pilgrims was allowed to undertake the yatra from base camp Baltal to holy cave for paying obeisance, adding that the decision was taken for the safety of yatris following the incessant rains and slippery road conditions. They, however, said that those devotees, who had already performed ‘darshan’ after starting their journey from Panjtarni side, were allowed to return to Baltal base camp. They said all the yatris reached base camp safely.
“With the improvement in weather conditions, the Amarnath Yatra will resume from Baltal base camp on Monday,” officials said. Meanwhile, the Yatra also continued to remain temporarily suspended for the second consecutive day from Jammu’s base camp at Bhagwati Nagar today, in view of the inclement weather conditions.
The vehicular traffic in Jammu, Udhampur and Ramban was not allowed to ply on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway because of landslides and sinking of road in Ramban district.
According to the traffic department officials, over 2500 vehicles including Light Motor Vehicles and Heavy Motor Vehicles remained stranded in different areas of Udhampur. These vehicles also included many private and tourist vehicles.
“Some of the tourist vehicles returned to proceed to Kashmir via Mughal road,” they claimed. Meanwhile, the officials in Jammu district administration told Greater Kashmir that the rush of Amarnath Yatris had increased at Bhagwati Nagar and other lodges.
“As the yatra remained suspended for the second consecutive day on Sunday, the number of pilgrims went up to over 10, 000 in Jammu city. To accommodate the pilgrims, we have made arrangements of around 28 lodgements within Jammu city,” the officials said. They said that around 3000 yatris were staying at Bhagwati Nagar base camp. However, the base camp has the capacity to accommodate 2000 yatris.
“As the pilgrimage has been suspended temporarily, the number has swelled here in Jammu and the administration is busy helping the pilgrims, and accommodating them in different lodges with all facilities,” the officials said.
The security arrangements have been tightened with the deployment of paramilitary, security wing of JKP and district police personnel at all the places. Similarly, no bus service was booked in view of the temporary suspension of the yatra.
“If weather improves and the highway is restored for vehicular traffic by tomorrow, hopefully the yatra may leave for further destinations in Pahalgam and Baltal in the morning,” the officials added. Meanwhile, the meteorological department of J&K issued a warning and advised people to stay alert during the next 24 hours in view of inclement weather conditions and risk of flood.
6491 yatris perform Darshan
As the weather showed significant improvement, a batch of 6491 yatris performed darshan at holy cave on Sunday.
Among the yatris who paid obeisance at the cave included 4700 males, 1456 females, 213 children, 116 Sadhus and 6 Sadvis. 93929 pilgrims performed darshan at Shri Amarnathji shrine till today.