Amarnath Yatra resumes from Pahalgam; remains suspended from Baltal, Jammu

Anantnag/Ganderbal/ Jammu: After having remained suspended for two days due to inclement weather, Amarnath Yatra resumed on the Pahalgam route in the Kashmir valley on Sunday. However, it continued to remain temporarily suspended from Baltal base camp in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, for the third consecutive day. Similarly, the Yatra also remained suspended for the second consecutive day from Jammu’s base camp at Bhagwati Nagar today, in view of the inclement weather conditions.

An official said that after improvement in weather conditions, Yatris were allowed to move towards the holy cave from Nunwan base camp on Pahalgam route.

“3200 Yatris, who had been camping at Nunwan base camp for the past two days, left for the holy cave this afternoon,” he said.

An official said the Yatris, who were stranded at Panjtarni and Sheshnag base camps, were also allowed to proceed towards the cave shrine.