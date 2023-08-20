Amarnath Yatra suspended temporarily from Aug 23

Jammu/ Srinagar: The 62-day long Amarnathji Yatra that commenced on July 1 this year would culminate with the event of Chadi Mubarak on August 31.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the yatra commenced simultaneously from both the routes - the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

He said that this year the yatra saw an overwhelming footfall with more than 4.4 lakh yatris having done the darshan at the Amarnath cave shrine so far.

The spokesman said that Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) authorities had informed that due to considerable reduction in the flow of the yatris and the urgent repairs and maintenance of the yatra tracks at vulnerable stretches being undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the movement of yatris on both the tracks leading to the Amarnath Cave shrine was not advisable.

“So, the yatra will remain temporarily suspended from both routes with effect from August 23. The Chadi Mubarak will proceed via traditional Pahalgam route marking the culmination of the yatra on August 31,” the spokesman said.