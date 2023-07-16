Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended due to inclement weather

Anantnag: The Amarnath Yatra was temporarily suspended from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes due to inclement weather on Sunday. Meanwhile, a woman yatri died in a shooting stone incident on the yatra route while two cops were injured in an attempt to rescue the yatri.
An official said that no yatri was allowed to proceed either from the traditional Nunwan, Pahalgam base camp in south Kashmir's Anantnag district nor from Baltal in Ganderbal district due to the bad weather.
“It has been raining at several places en-route Amarnath cave shrine, rendering it muddy and slippery at several places. So the yatris have been halted at the base camps until the weather improves,” he said.
Meanwhile, a 53-year-old woman yatri identified as Urmilaben, daughter of Laxmi Naryan died in a shooting stone incident on yatra route while two cops were injured in an attempt to rescue the yatri.
The incident took place late Saturday evening between Sangam Top and Lower Cave in south Kashmir.
“The woman yatri was critically injured after being hit by a shooting stone,” an official said.
He said two members of the Mountain Rescue Team of J&K Police, SgCt Muhammad Saleem and SgCt Muhammad Yaseen also suffered grievous injuries while they were making a desperate attempt to rescue her.
“However, the woman succumbed to her injuries before being shifted to the hospital,” an official said.
He said that the Army and a private helicopter evacuated the injured Police personnel on the yatra duty.
“The duo is undergoing treatment,” an official said.
Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh condoled the death of the yatri and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.
He also appreciated the commitment of the two policemen and expressed his thanks to everyone involved in quick evacuation and wished early recovery to them.
Twenty-five Amarnath yatris have died so far this year.
However, barring the one who died in the shooting stone incident, all deaths were natural.
“Most of the yatris died of cardiac arrest,” an official said.
According to the officials, among the victims are also an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer posted on yatra duty, a sadhu, and a sevadar.
Cardiac arrest triggered by low oxygen concentration at high altitudes is one of the most common causes of fatalities among the Amarnath yatris.