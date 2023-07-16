Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended due to inclement weather

Anantnag: The Amarnath Yatra was temporarily suspended from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes due to inclement weather on Sunday. Meanwhile, a woman yatri died in a shooting stone incident on the yatra route while two cops were injured in an attempt to rescue the yatri.

An official said that no yatri was allowed to proceed either from the traditional Nunwan, Pahalgam base camp in south Kashmir's Anantnag district nor from Baltal in Ganderbal district due to the bad weather.

“It has been raining at several places en-route Amarnath cave shrine, rendering it muddy and slippery at several places. So the yatris have been halted at the base camps until the weather improves,” he said.

Meanwhile, a 53-year-old woman yatri identified as Urmilaben, daughter of Laxmi Naryan died in a shooting stone incident on yatra route while two cops were injured in an attempt to rescue the yatri.

The incident took place late Saturday evening between Sangam Top and Lower Cave in south Kashmir.

“The woman yatri was critically injured after being hit by a shooting stone,” an official said.