Amarnath Yatra | World’s eyes on J&K: LG

Pahalgam: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said Jammu and Kashmir was the cynosure of all eyes as it hosts the Amarnath yatris coming from different parts of the country.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that visiting the Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps, he LG said, “World's eyes are on J&K as we celebrate the annual yatra. All the concerned authorities should work together to give a warm welcome and memorable experience to the yatris.”

He interacted with the yatris, service providers, and the administrative and security officials deputed for the Amarnath Yatra and took stock of the arrangements.

Sinha directed all the concerned departments to take every possible measure to make the Amarnath Yatra smooth, safe, and hassle-free for the devotees.

“The Amarnath Yatra has contributed immensely to our composite culture in the last several centuries. The annual yatra provides a perfect opportunity to showcase J&K's priceless culture and historic transformation,” he said.