Amarnath Yatra | World’s eyes on J&K: LG

Pahalgam: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said Jammu and Kashmir was the cynosure of all eyes as it hosts the Amarnath yatris coming from different parts of the country.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that visiting the Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps, he LG said, “World's eyes are on J&K as we celebrate the annual yatra. All the concerned authorities should work together to give a warm welcome and memorable experience to the yatris.”
He interacted with the yatris, service providers, and the administrative and security officials deputed for the Amarnath Yatra and took stock of the arrangements.
Sinha directed all the concerned departments to take every possible measure to make the Amarnath Yatra smooth, safe, and hassle-free for the devotees.
“The Amarnath Yatra has contributed immensely to our composite culture in the last several centuries. The annual yatra provides a perfect opportunity to showcase J&K's priceless culture and historic transformation,” he said.
The LG said that the annual yatra brings people from different walks of life and states together at one place.
“It is not only a symbol of brotherhood of humankind but also shows the path to spiritual salvation and inspires all to embrace equality, compassion, and humanism,” he said.
Sinha directed all the stakeholders to liaise closely with the team on the ground to ensure effective coordination on cutoff timings to enable the smooth conduct of the yatra and to also facilitate locals and tourists.
He instructed the concerned officers to explore all the possibilities to further improve the traffic management and to ensure smooth movement of the yatris through the checkpoints.
The LG also discussed the deployment of trained manpower for the yatra, who had contributed in the recently held G20 summit at Srinagar.
At the DRDO hospital, he interacted with the doctors and medical team and directed the officials to ensure round-the-clock healthcare facilities during the yatra.
Sinha also took appraisal of various services like lodging, community kitchens, power and water supply, sanitation, health and other facilities for the yatris.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid briefed the LG on the day-wise status of the yatris arriving at the base camp.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; Administrative Secretary, Revenue Department, Piyush Singla accompanied the LG.