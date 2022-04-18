Ambulance driver, school bus conductor killed in separate road accidents in Kupwara

Kupwara: An ambulance driver and a private school bus conductor died in two separate road accidents on Monday in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
The first incident occurred near Zarla Modh at Sadhna Top in which an ambulance on way to Karnah from Kupwara fell into a deep gorge, resulting in on spot death of the driver.
The deceased has been identified as Shakoor Ahmad Awaan (40) son of Abdul Rehman Awaan a resident of Teethwal. According to an official there was no other person on board barring the deceased driver.
In another incident a private school bus conductor lost life after he fell down from a school bus in Kalmoona area of Vilgam.
He was immediately evacuated in critical condition to a nearby hospital but on reaching the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.
An official identified the deceased conductor as Azim Ahmad Sheikh son of Bashir Ahmad of Sonthipora Kralapora.
Police have registered cases of both the incidents and set investigations into motion.