Amended J&K GST Rules 2017 notified

As per notification, these amended rules will come into force on the date of publication of corresponding notification under Central Goods and Services Tax Rules, 2017 in the Central Gazette.

In amended rule 10A of J&K GST Rules, 2017, after the words "details of bank account", the words “which is in name of the registered person and obtained on Permanent Account Number of the registered person” have been inserted.

Besides proviso - ‘Provided that in case of a proprietorship concern, the Permanent Account Number of the proprietor shall also be linked with the Aadhaar number of the proprietor” has been inserted.