Amid biting cold Amar Singh College leaves students shivering

Srinagar: Resentment is brewing among the students against the Amar Singh College, Srinagar’s administration for its failure to provide heating arrangements in the institution amid the biting cold.

The students of the college, which is one of the constituent colleges of the Cluster University Srinagar (CUS), complained that there were no heating arrangements in place in the college, leaving them at the receiving end.

"Our classes are still going on but there are no heating arrangements in place due to which we shiver the entire day," said a student expressing his anger against the college administration.

“We fail to understand why the college has not made any preparations of heating arrangements till date while Kashmir is freezing at sub-zero temperatures," the student said.

They expressed concern over the lack of heating facilities in the classrooms.