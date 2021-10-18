Amid chaos, many non-native workers decide against leaving Kashmir

He along with five of his acquaintances has decided against leaving Kashmir and plans to continue their work till December.

“We usually go home in the beginning of December; this year too we will leave by that time. We have been assured by our local friends and also we are well aware how kind-hearted Kashmiri people are. Few elements who want to defame

Kashmiris won't be able to succeed," he said.

Few kilometers away from Ahmad’s working place, Shameem Ahmad, a snack seller from Uttar Pradesh as usual was busy preparing crispy snacks at his makeshift stall at Safa Kadal roadside. Unfazed by the killings of non-locals he says “I feel safe here.”

“It is unfortunate that poor non-local workers have been killed, but I have full faith in Kashmiris as well as the government who would ensure security of lakhs of migrant workers who leave their families behind to earn livelihood here,” he said.

Shameem believes that if migrant labourers won’t come to Kashmir, they would die of starvation, hunger as there are very less opportunities in poor states like UP, Bihar for labourers like them.