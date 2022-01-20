Amid COVID surge, Govt imposes 64-hour lockdown from today

Jammu: In the wake of frightening surge in COVID cases and fatalities, Corona “weekend lock-down” with extended hours is back across J&K with complete restrictions on “non-essential movement” from tomorrow onward.
Restrictions, which will come into force from Friday noon at 2.00 pm, will remain in place till Monday morning every week.
In yet another significant direction, the Union Territory government has also allowed pregnant women employees to “work from home” only.
“There shall be complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire Union Territory of J&K from every Friday 2.00 pm to Monday 6.00 am, henceforth,” directed the Chief Secretary, who is also the Chairman State Executive Committee (SEC) of J&K Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR).
“Pregnant women employees will be exempted from physical attendance. They shall be allowed to work from home,” he further instructed.
The government, in fact, had imposed weekend lock-down on January 14 night and today it extended the period of restrictions while announcing exemption for a section of its women employees.
These directives were issued by SEC in continuation to the COVID-19 containment measures ordered vide Government Order No. 04-JK (DMRRR) of 2022 dated January 14, 2022 and in reference to the task force meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary today.
Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Finance, ACS Health and Medical Education, Principal Secretary to the Government PWD (R&B) & other senior Health functionaries also participated in the task force meeting regarding an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the entire J&K and the presence of Variant of Concern (Omicron).
Following the meeting, the State Executive Committee, in exercise of the powers conferred upon it under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, issued these directions.
“These directions shall be applicable till further orders,” the SEC ordered. Prior to this order, J&K reported the highest ever spike of 5992 COVID cases – 4072 from Kashmir division and 1920 from Jammu division. Seven fatalities were also recorded – five from Jammu division and two from Kashmir division.
Earlier on January 14, SEC had directed that night curfew would continue to remain in force in all districts from 9 pm to 6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement.” “There shall also be complete restriction on non-essential movement during weekends in entire J&K,” it had instructed.
SEC had also directed that all efforts would be made by authorities through active involvement of PRIs, community leaders, Market Associations and Federations to reduce the rate of transmission within the Union Territory.
On Wednesday, Ware House traders in Jammu had already announced to observe voluntary weekend lock-down.