Amid COVID surge, Govt imposes 64-hour lockdown from today

In yet another significant direction, the Union Territory government has also allowed pregnant women employees to “work from home” only.

“There shall be complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire Union Territory of J&K from every Friday 2.00 pm to Monday 6.00 am, henceforth,” directed the Chief Secretary, who is also the Chairman State Executive Committee (SEC) of J&K Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR).

“Pregnant women employees will be exempted from physical attendance. They shall be allowed to work from home,” he further instructed.

The government, in fact, had imposed weekend lock-down on January 14 night and today it extended the period of restrictions while announcing exemption for a section of its women employees.