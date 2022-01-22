Amid COVID surge, sharpest month on month dip in tourist arrivals to Kashmir

President Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), Farooq Kuthoo says the trend of tour cancellations, owing to COVID surge, is different from that of how the fragile situation in Kashmir used to impact tourism earlier. Kuthoo says, unlike past seasons of slump, the cancellations this time around by tourists are "out of compulsion".

“ The situation is such that holidaymakers who at the last moment cancel their plan to visit Kashmir don’t have a backup destination in mind. The fate we have met due to this deadly virus is the same as that of other tourism destinations across the globe” says Kuthoo.

However, the TAAK president, while sounding cautiously optimistic, says after massive tour cancellations and hotel bookings in the first two weeks of January, the momentum has again gone to the more positive side, with a marginal improvement in the travel queries for the past 3 to 4 days.