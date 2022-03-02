Amid hustle and bustle, students share emotional bond

Srinagar: Saniya, a class 8th student of a private school in Srinagar was excited to join her school for routine academic activities after a gap of over two years.

The level of excitement was such that she could not sleep during the preceding night, as she was eager to join her peer group at school.

Despite the excitement, the concerns surrounding COVID-19 were weighing heavy in her mind like other students who joined their respective schools from Wednesday.