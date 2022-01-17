Amid surge in COVID, Srinagar- Sharjah direct flight discontinued

Confirming the suspension of this flight service, a representative of GoFirst Airline, the airline company which operated this service said: “Yes, the flight has been discontinued. This is due to the situation emerging as a result of COVID Third Wave”. He said the flight as of now “has been discontinued for at least a couple of weeks to come.”

“The overseas travel at the moment is badly hit due to stringent quarantine rules. It was getting very difficult now” added.

People associated with the travel industry told Greater Kashmir that the Srinagar-Sharjah direct flight of late had seen a drop in passenger load by almost 60 to 70 per cent.

A sharp decrease in passenger occupancy of the flight was seen during the last two weeks, ever since cases of Omicron-led COVID19 started being reported across the country.