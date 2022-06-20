Amid uptick in COVID, experts urge people to follow SOPs

Srinagar: The doctors have cautioned people to stay alert and use face masks when venturing outside, saying that the wave of Covid-19 has made a comeback in the Valley.
Talking to Greater Kashmir Professor and HoD Community Medicine at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar Dr M Muhammad Salim Khan said the number of Covid-19 cases reported on a daily basis in J&K has shown a rise from last few days hinting that there is an uptick in nymver of Covid-19 cases.
"The number of cases reported on a daily basis have directly jumped from single digit to double digits. On Sunday we had 32 cases, there was a rise in cases reported from Srinagar, Baramulla and Budgam. Before that around 26 cases were reported on Saturday. This shows that cases are on rise," he said. Dr Salim Khan, however, said the symptoms of the present wave were mild which include cough, fever, sore throat and body ache.
"The symptoms mostly last for around three days and after that the patient recovers without any hospitalisation. The symptoms seem like any other viral disease but we have to be cautious and alert," he said.
He said the marriage season is at peak and people gather without taking any precautions. "We should remain alert, be careful and wear masks whenever we are in a gathering or outside," he said. Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, when contacted said the administration has set up testing facilities at all places for the people who feel any symptoms of Covid-19.
"Anyone who has some symptoms should go for testing and get themselves checked. Our facility is available, people can get their RAT reports within five minutes," Pole told Greater Kashmir.
About the rise in Covid-19 cases, he said the number of cases reported on a daily basis might seem on rise but the average ratio of positive cases was very low.
"But through your medium, I appeal to people to go for testing if they have any breathing issue or any other related symptoms," he said. About the testing facility for outside travellers, he said the general advisory for people was to go for testing if they feel any symptoms. "Be it local or non-local, advisory is for all," he said. He however said the J&K government was strictly monitoring the situation.