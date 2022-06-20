Amid uptick in COVID, experts urge people to follow SOPs

"The number of cases reported on a daily basis have directly jumped from single digit to double digits. On Sunday we had 32 cases, there was a rise in cases reported from Srinagar, Baramulla and Budgam. Before that around 26 cases were reported on Saturday. This shows that cases are on rise," he said. Dr Salim Khan, however, said the symptoms of the present wave were mild which include cough, fever, sore throat and body ache.

"The symptoms mostly last for around three days and after that the patient recovers without any hospitalisation. The symptoms seem like any other viral disease but we have to be cautious and alert," he said.