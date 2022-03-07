Amira Kadal grenade attack | 19-year-old girl succumbs to injuries; death toll 2

Srinagar: As 19-year-old Rafiya Nazir on Monday succumbed to her grievous injuries sustained on Sunday afternoon, the toll in Amira Kadal grenade explosion reached two. Police said 15 suspects were detained and the grenade-throwing case will be cracked soon.
Rafiya Nazir, daughter of Nazir Ahmad Tinda from Hazratbal area of Srinagar, succumbed to her injuries at around 8 am, officials at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital here said. They said she had suffered multiple injuries in the blast, which had left at least 23 civilians wounded.
On Sunday, Muhammad Aslam Makhdoomi from old Srinagar was killed on the spot and 24 others were injured. Among the injured are women and children.
Rafiya was shopping with her mother and sister when militants lobbed a grenade in the market. CCTV footage of the scene of the attack shows many people falling on the ground and scores running for safety as the grenade went off.
The condition of other injured persons is said to be stable. “Some are still under observation and some were discharged,” SMHS Hospital authorities told Greater Kashmir.
INVESTIGATION:
Police have so far detained 15 suspects and are hopeful that the case will be cracked very soon. They said that they are having crucial leads.
“So far 15 persons have been detained and investigations are progressing,” a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir. “ We have crucial leads and hopefully the case will be cracked very soon.” The officer said that all 15 persons have been put to sustained interrogation by the investigators.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal said that the grenade had missed the target. “Terrorists has intended to target our vehicle,” he said. “But they missed it, leading to killing and injuries to civilians.”
SSP said that every angle of the case was being seen. “We are trying our level best to apprehend the involved in the minimum possible time,” he added.
“We are working on multiple leads and also processing CCTV footage to identify the terrorist and track him down,” he said. Pertinently, the police have appealed to the people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.
"In light of the terrorist act of grenade throwing in busy Sunday market near Amira Kadal bridge, all civilians are required to be vigilant and report any suspected activity" Srinagar Police had Tweeted on Sunday evening .