Amira Kadal grenade attack | 19-year-old girl succumbs to injuries; death toll 2

Srinagar: As 19-year-old Rafiya Nazir on Monday succumbed to her grievous injuries sustained on Sunday afternoon, the toll in Amira Kadal grenade explosion reached two. Police said 15 suspects were detained and the grenade-throwing case will be cracked soon.

Rafiya Nazir, daughter of Nazir Ahmad Tinda from Hazratbal area of Srinagar, succumbed to her injuries at around 8 am, officials at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital here said. They said she had suffered multiple injuries in the blast, which had left at least 23 civilians wounded.