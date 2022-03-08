Amira Kadal Grenade Blast | 2 involved in terror attack arrested: Police

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday said two persons were arrested in connection with Sunday’s grenade attack incident at Amira Kadal, that had killed 2 civilians and injured 38 others.
SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal said it was CCTV footage and hi-tech methods which helped to crack the Amira Kadal terror attack case.
The SSP has urged business establishments across Srinagar to install CCTV cameras outside and inside their shops as soon as possible.
“We have arrested two persons from Khanyar area who lobbed a grenade at Amira Kadal leading to two civilian deaths and certain injuries,” Balwal told reporters here on Tuesday evening.
“We had formed a Special Investigation Team which worked round-the-clock and cracked the case in two days.” Meanwhile, police have identified the arrested persons as Muhammad Bariq son of Muhammad Shafi Magrey resident of Koolipora Khanyar and Fazil Nabi Sofi son of Ghulam Nabi Sofi also a resident of Koolipora Khanyar.
Bawal said police have also seized a bike without a registration number. He said the seized bike was used in lobbing the grenade.
The SSP assured Srinagarites that a strict check will be kept on “elements which carry out such acts”. “Police presence is everywhere and being strengthened so that nobody can cause any harm in the city,” he said.
Giving further details, the SSP said on last Sunday evening, soon after the grenade attack at Amira Kadal, a case under FIR number 18/2022 under section 307 of IPC, sections 7/27 of Indian arms act, sections 16,23 of Unlawful activities prevention Act was registered at Shaheed Gunj Police station.
“It was henceforth found out that a hand grenade was thrown towards a security vehicle and this blast caused injuries to a total of 38 persons including 36 civilians and 2 police personnel,” he said adding that later, two of the injured among the civilians had succumbed to their injuries. “In light of this, Section 302 of IPC and sections 3,4 of the explosive substances act were added to this case."
Due to heinous nature of the case and due to the panic it created among the general public, I (SSP Srinagar) formed a SIT headed by Lakshay Sharma, SP South and consisting of Shabir Ahmed SDPO Kothibagh, Fayaz Hussain SDPO Shaheed Gunj, Faizan Ali DySP/PC, Anzar Shah DySP(Probationer), Gowhar Hussain SHO Shaheed Gunj and Taseer Ahmed Inspector/PC as members.
“The SIT employed modern means of investigation and based on the technical evidences like minute frame by frame analysis of the CCTV footages of scene of crime, footages of CCTVs in the whole of Srinagar city, Cell Tower dump analysis, IP dump analysis, recreation of crime scene and by examination of some eye witnesses,” he said adding that based on these, SIT was able to identify two accused who came on a two-wheeler without number-plate to commit this crime and fled on the same vehicle after committing the terrorist act. “During the intense analysis of the CCTV trail in Srinagar city, the route adopted by both accused was located back to one neighbourhood in Khanyar area.” He said the first accused Bariq was arrested from Khanyar in Srinagar. His initial examination, SSP said, led to the arrest of second accused Fazil and subsequently the two-wheeler used in this grenade attack was also seized by SIT
“It further came out that these two accused had committed the terrorist act on the directions of active terrorists in Kashmir valley,” he said adding that the plan was to attack the parked security vehicle but due to grenade throwing from a moving two-wheeler, the target was missed and grenade exploded in an adjacent crowded area where many road-side vendors and buyers were busy in routine works.
“Further, it was also found that this particular area was chosen due to the omnipresent chaos and turbulent traffic in this stretch of area due to unorganised vendors and stalls on the road,” he said. “There have been 2 other recent grenade attacks in this area ie. on Aug 10, 2021 and January 25, 2022.”
He said that further investigation is underway and in full swing in this case. “This act of grenade throwing created terror, panic and anguish among the masses in whole of Srinagar city,” he said and urged (Srinagar Police) all commercial establishments/shops to install CCTV cameras inside and outside of their shops/commercial establishments as per advisory issued by DC Srinagar.
“This will act as strong deterrence to all the anti-social elements, who think of committing such atrocious crimes.”