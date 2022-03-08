Amira Kadal Grenade Blast | 2 involved in terror attack arrested: Police

Due to heinous nature of the case and due to the panic it created among the general public, I (SSP Srinagar) formed a SIT headed by Lakshay Sharma, SP South and consisting of Shabir Ahmed SDPO Kothibagh, Fayaz Hussain SDPO Shaheed Gunj, Faizan Ali DySP/PC, Anzar Shah DySP(Probationer), Gowhar Hussain SHO Shaheed Gunj and Taseer Ahmed Inspector/PC as members.

“The SIT employed modern means of investigation and based on the technical evidences like minute frame by frame analysis of the CCTV footages of scene of crime, footages of CCTVs in the whole of Srinagar city, Cell Tower dump analysis, IP dump analysis, recreation of crime scene and by examination of some eye witnesses,” he said adding that based on these, SIT was able to identify two accused who came on a two-wheeler without number-plate to commit this crime and fled on the same vehicle after committing the terrorist act. “During the intense analysis of the CCTV trail in Srinagar city, the route adopted by both accused was located back to one neighbourhood in Khanyar area.” He said the first accused Bariq was arrested from Khanyar in Srinagar. His initial examination, SSP said, led to the arrest of second accused Fazil and subsequently the two-wheeler used in this grenade attack was also seized by SIT

“It further came out that these two accused had committed the terrorist act on the directions of active terrorists in Kashmir valley,” he said adding that the plan was to attack the parked security vehicle but due to grenade throwing from a moving two-wheeler, the target was missed and grenade exploded in an adjacent crowded area where many road-side vendors and buyers were busy in routine works.