Amit Kumar posted as DIG NIA

Srinagar: Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Amit Kumar, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General, National Investigations Agency on deputation for five years.

An order issued by Ministry of Home Affairs said that competent authority approved the appointment of Amit Kumar to the post of DIG, NIA (Level -A13)

on deputation basis for an initial period of five years from date of joining the post or until further orders, whichever takes place earlier.

The concerned authorities have been asked to relieve Amit Kumar immediately to enable him to take up new assignment at the Center.