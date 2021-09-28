Amit Kumar posted as DIG NIA

Srinagar: Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Amit Kumar, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General, National Investigations Agency on deputation for five years.
An order issued by Ministry of Home Affairs said that competent authority approved the appointment of Amit Kumar to the post of DIG, NIA (Level -A13)
on deputation basis for an initial period of five years from date of joining the post or until further orders, whichever takes place earlier.
The concerned authorities have been asked to relieve Amit Kumar immediately to enable him to take up new assignment at the Center.
Amit Kumar was presently posted as DIG central Kashmir range. He has earlier served SSP Pulwama, SSP Srinagar, SSP SBK, DIG southern Kashmir and DIG Armed Police.
The senior IPS officer who had suffered life-threatening bullet injury during an encounter in which two militants were killed in February 2019, rejoined duty as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police after over nine months of hospitalisation.
The Pinglan encounter had taken place about 12 km from the site where a suicide bomber belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed drove his explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus on February 14, killing 40 personnel.
In August 2020, Amit Kumar, was conferred with the prestigious Shaurya Chakra, besides three Army personnel.