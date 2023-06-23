Amit Shah arrives in Srinagar amid heightened security arrangements
Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar late Friday afternoon amid extraordinary security arrangements put in place around Pratap Park in the heart of Srinagar city where he is going to lay the foundation stone of ‘Balidan Stambh’ memorial on Saturday morning.
Shah arrived at the Srinagar International Airport at 3:40 pm in the Border Security Force (BSF) aircraft where, amid tight security arrangements,
he was taken to Raj Bhawan in the foothills of Zabarwan mountain range.
The road from the Srinagar Airport to Raj Bawan witnessed heavy security measures.
Officials said that after a brief stay, the Union Home Minister arrived at SKICC where he inaugurated several developmental projects and addressed a gathering.
They said that in the evening Amit Shah co-chaired a security review meeting in the backdrop of Amarnath Yatra which is scheduled to start from July 1 through Pahalgam and Baltal routes.
Prior to his visit, Shah had already conducted a high-level meeting in the national capital on June 9, where he reviewed the security and other arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, in coordination with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
Top Police officials said that the security has been further tightened across Kashmir, particularly in Srinagar.
“The security apparatus is in place and all security agencies are maintaining high level synergy,” they said.
Since Friday morning, heavy deployment of security forces was witnessed in Srinagar and at other district headquarters.
In Srinagar, the joint parties of Police and security forces have erected more checkpoints and installed mobile bulletproof bunkers to carry out frisking of commuters and pedestrians.
At the TRC crossing, Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, M A Road, Bemina, Parimpora, Bypass, the joint teams of Police and CRPF were seen checking the vehicles and photo identity cards of the travellers.
In the city since morning, the joint parties were seen checking the documents of the motorcyclists and many were seized at scores of places.
Besides, thorough frisking of vehicles was also carried out at many places. CCTV surveillance has also been updated.
Reports from other district headquarters said that since Tuesday morning, a large number of Police and paramilitary forces were seen deployed on the roads. Wearing bulletproof vests and helmets and carrying assault rifles, CRPF personnel and policemen carried out random frisking and identification checks at several places in these districts.
At Pratap Park, the security forces were deployed in large numbers and surveillance was beefed up.
Shah is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of 'Balidan Stambh' (Sacrificial Pillar) memorial at the park on Saturday morning before wrapping up his two-day J&K visit.
'Balidan Stambh' memorial, a symbolic pillar constructed to honour the heroic deeds of the security forces, would be the second one in J&K.
In J&K, a ‘Balidan Stambh’ memorial is in Jammu.
It was constructed to commemorate the heroic deeds of the soldiers and policemen who died in the fight to protect the sovereignty of the frontiers and during the ongoing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
The country’s first of its kind ‘Balidan Stambh’ was built by the Army at the cost of Rs 130 million in 2009. It is sixty meters high in the shape of a soldier’s gun. The names of 4877 soldiers are inscribed on 52 pillars around the country. Some of the pillars are dedicated to 543 soldiers who were killed in the Kargil War. Of these, 71 were from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Later, the personnel from the military, paramilitary, and Police who died during the ongoing terrorism in J&K, numbering 15,000 were honoured in the memorial.