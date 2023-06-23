Amit Shah arrives in Srinagar amid heightened security arrangements

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar late Friday afternoon amid extraordinary security arrangements put in place around Pratap Park in the heart of Srinagar city where he is going to lay the foundation stone of ‘Balidan Stambh’ memorial on Saturday morning.

Shah arrived at the Srinagar International Airport at 3:40 pm in the Border Security Force (BSF) aircraft where, amid tight security arrangements,

he was taken to Raj Bhawan in the foothills of Zabarwan mountain range.

The road from the Srinagar Airport to Raj Bawan witnessed heavy security measures.

Officials said that after a brief stay, the Union Home Minister arrived at SKICC where he inaugurated several developmental projects and addressed a gathering.