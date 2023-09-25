Amit Shah chairs J&K BJP Core Group meeting

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday asked the Core Group of J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to get ready for the parliamentary polls to ensure a consecutive third term for the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Assertion was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Shah in the union capital this evening.

Party sources stated, “There was a straight poser from the Union Home Minister to the J&K leaders. Are you ready for Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayat polls? Are you confident of your win? Response was affirmative. He then asked the party leaders to gear up to ensure that Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister again in the ensuing parliamentary elections.”

He directed the senior party leaders to direct their energy to take the central government’s public welfare schemes and programmes to the masses. He also took a feed-back from them about the current political scenario in J&K and also about the status of implementation of organisational programmes at the ground level as formulated by the party.

The Core Group members had received a message on Sunday vis-a-vis this meeting to be chaired by the Union Home Minister on Monday. Scheduled timing of the meeting was 11 am yet it was later rescheduled and held in the afternoon, given some sudden pressing engagement of Shah.