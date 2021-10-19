Amit Shah discusses Kashmir security situation with PM Modi

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and informed him about the steps taken by the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Union Home Ministry to improve the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah reached PM Modi's official residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in the morning to brief him about the situation in Kashmir.

The two leaders discussed the atmosphere of fear created due to target killings by terrorists in Kashmir. The Home Minister also informed the Prime Minister about the exodus of fear driven migrants from the Valley.