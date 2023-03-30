Amit Shah hails Centre for emphasising on learning in mother tongue

Haridwar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hailed the central government’s New Education Policy for its emphasis on learning in mother tongue and universal education based on the teachings of Indian visionaries such as Mahatma Gandhi and Dayanand Saraswati.

Addressing the 113th convocation of the Gurukula Kangri here, the home minister credited the university (deemed to be) for the revival of Vedic education in India and combining it with modern education.

He paid tributes to the university’s founder Swami Shraddhanand saying he set India’s education system free from the stranglehold of the British and revived the country’s Vedic education system, all the while emphasising on culture and modern education.