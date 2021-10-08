Amit Shah likely to review Kashmir situation with LG Sinha

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to hold discussions with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha Saturday on the security situation in the union territory in the wake of recent targeted killings including those of Hindus and Sikhs.

Government sources said at least seven civilians were killed by terrorists over the past five days.

The home minister and the LG are expected to make a detailed review of the prevailing law and order situation and how to check terrorist attacks in the Kashmir valley, the sources said.

Top officials of the Union Home Ministry, intelligence agencies and the Jammu and Kashmir administration are expected to attend the meeting.