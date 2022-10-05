Amit Shah pays obeisance at Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday visited the Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi in Rainawari area here Wednesday and paid obeisance.

He was accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other senior officers of the J&K administration including Srinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Junaid Azim Mattoo, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chug, and other BJP leaders. Officials said that soon after his return from Baramulla where he addressed a public rally, the Home Minister first attended a function at the Raj Bhavan here.

They said immediately after the function ended, he visited the Rainawari area of the city and paid obeisance at the Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi.