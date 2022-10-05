Amit Shah pays obeisance at Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday visited the Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi in Rainawari area here Wednesday and paid obeisance.
He was accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other senior officers of the J&K administration including Srinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Junaid Azim Mattoo, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chug, and other BJP leaders. Officials said that soon after his return from Baramulla where he addressed a public rally, the Home Minister first attended a function at the Raj Bhavan here.
They said immediately after the function ended, he visited the Rainawari area of the city and paid obeisance at the Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi.
The Union Home Minister also interacted with the devotees at the Gurudwara.
The Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi is one of the most important Sikh pilgrimage sites in Kashmir situated in the heart of Srinagar in Rainawari just outside the Kathi Darwaza.
Named after the sixth Sikh Guru Hargobind Singhji, this historical Gurudwara is counted as an important tourist destination.
The authorities had made elaborate security arrangements given Shah’s visit to the Gurudwara.
After his return from Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi, the Home Minister interacted with some corporators of SMC following which he left for New Delhi.