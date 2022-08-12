Amit Shah pitches for setting up PACS in every panchayat to boost agri-finance

New Delhi: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah Friday said there was a need to establish more than 2 lakh new Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) across the country to achieve the target of providing agri-finance worth Rs 10 lakh crore through cooperatives.

Addressing a national conference on rural cooperative banks organised by the Ministry of Cooperation and the National Federation of State Cooperative Banks (NAFSCOB), Shah said there were more than 95,000 PACS currently of which only about 63,000 PACS were functional.

He said that PACS were the soul of the agriculture credit system and it was necessary to strengthen the existing PACS and also expand them.

Shah said there were 3 lakh panchayats in India while the numbers of PACS were only about 95,000.

He said there was a need to set up more than 2 lakh new PACS.

Shah asked senior officials of the State Cooperative Banks (SCBs) and District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) to set a five-year goal in this regard.