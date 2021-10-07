Amit Shah reviews Kashmir situation

Shah is believed to have directed the officials to ensure that those involved in the killings are nabbed and to check further occurrence of such incidents.

Later, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar held a separate meeting, which was also attended by top officials of Jammu and Kashmir.

A woman principal and a teacher were shot dead at point-blank range inside a government school in Srinagar on Thursday, taking the number of civilians killed by terrorists in the Kashmir valley to seven in the last five days.

Of the seven, four were from minority communities and six of the deaths were reported from Srinagar.

Supinder Kaur, the principal of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School at Eidgah in Srinagar, and Deepak Chand were gunned down at around 11.15 am on the school premises.

There were no students in the school.

Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit and the owner of Srinagar''s most famous pharmacy, was shot dead at his shop on Tuesday.

A "chaat" vendor, Virendra Paswan from Bihar, and another civilian, Mohammad Shafi Lone, were also killed on Tuesday in Srinagar and Bandipora respectively.

On Saturday, terrorists shot dead Majid Ahmad Gojri in Srinagar and Mohammad Shafi Dar at Batamaloo.

According to official statistics, a total of 28 civilians have so far been killed by terrorists in 2021.