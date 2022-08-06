Amit Shah thanks political parties, allies for supporting Dhankhar

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on his election as Vice President and said he would prove to be an ideal guardian of the constitution while holding the post besides functioning as chairman of the Rajya Sabha.
Shah said Dhankhar had been constantly connected with the people in his long public life, and his understanding of the basic issues and his experience would benefit the Upper House.
“It is a matter of joy for the nation that a farmer's son, Jagdeep Dhankhar, has been elected as the Vice President of India. As Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar will prove to be an ideal guardian of the constitution. I congratulate him on this victory,” he said in a message.
The home minister thanked other political parties and allies of the NDA, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Members of Parliament for supporting Dhankhar.