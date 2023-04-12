Amit Shah to chair high-level J&K security review meeting in Delhi today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting here in the national capital on Thursday to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The official word of his meeting was conveyed on Wednesday amid a gunfight that broke out between terrorists and security forces at the Chakoora area of Shopian in south Kashmir.

It is expected that the Home Minister would review the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to security and give necessary directions to follow the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

The meeting would be held around 3 pm in the North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh and other senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Central Armed Police Forces will be attending the meeting.