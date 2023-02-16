Amit Shah to meet daughters of fallen J&K Police cops on Maharashtra visit

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah would interact with 50 daughters of the fallen J&K Police and security personnel during his upcoming three-day visit to Maharashtra starting from Friday, official sources said Thursday.

Shah would reach Nagpur from Assam late on Friday (February 17) and on Saturday visit the RSS headquarters in Reshim Bagh, pay his respects at Deekshabhoomi, the samadhis of K B Hedgewar and M S Golwalkar, and attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the Lokmat Group.

In the afternoon, Shah, who is also the Union Minister for Cooperation, would fly down to Pune to participate in a cooperatives sector event organised by the Sakal Group, interact with 50 daughters of fallen J&K Police cops and security officials on behalf of NGO Sarhad, pray at the Omkareshwar Temple, and release the Marathi translation of a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.