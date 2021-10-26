Amit Shah winds up 3-day J&K tour

The Union Home minister took to twitter to pay tributes to 40 CRPF personnel. "At Pulwama martyrs memorial paid tributes to the brave CRPF jawans who were martyred in the cowardly attack. The supreme sacrifice you made for the security of the nation makes our resolve stronger for uprooting the menace of terrorism. My revered tributes to the brave martyrs," he tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, Shah planted a sapling in the memory of the personnel, officials said, adding that he spent his night at CRPF camp Lethpora, Pulwama. The camp is at a little distance from the spot where the deadly 2019 suicide attack had taken place.