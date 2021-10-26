Amit Shah winds up 3-day J&K tour

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday wound up his three-day J&K visit with homage to 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama attack in February 2019.
“He left for New Delhi early today morning,” a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir. “Before leaving,” the officer said, “the Union Home Minister paid homage to 40 CRPF jawans who were killed in the deadly Pulwama terror attack in February 2019.”
The Union Home minister took to twitter to pay tributes to 40 CRPF personnel. "At Pulwama martyrs memorial paid tributes to the brave CRPF jawans who were martyred in the cowardly attack. The supreme sacrifice you made for the security of the nation makes our resolve stronger for uprooting the menace of terrorism. My revered tributes to the brave martyrs," he tweeted in Hindi.
Earlier, Shah planted a sapling in the memory of the personnel, officials said, adding that he spent his night at CRPF camp Lethpora, Pulwama. The camp is at a little distance from the spot where the deadly 2019 suicide attack had taken place.
Interestingly, Shah's visit to the memorial came on a day which marked 74 years of Jammu and Kashmir's accession to India.
A suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had attacked the CRPF convoy in Pulwama district on February 14, 2019, leaving 40 personnel dead. India then launched a counter-terror airstrike against a JeM training camp in Balakot on February 26.
Last evening while addressing the CRPF personnel, the Union Home Minister had said the Modi government has a zero-tolerance policy towards terror. “The situation has improved a lot in Jammu and Kashmir, " he had said. “We should not be satisfied till total peace is achieved".
Shah had said he wanted to spend one night with CRPF personnel and understand their problems. He termed it as one of the most important engagements during his visit to the Union territory.
Earlier, the Union Home Minister arrived in Kashmir Saturday morning. During three days stay in Kashmir, Shah addressed two rallies, one in Jammu and another in Kashmir. He chaired a high level security meeting, besides meeting the kin of civilians killed recently in Kashmir.
He also visited the family of Inspector Pervez Ahmad at Nowgam who was shot dead by the militants in July this year.
Shah also met various delegations and leaders from Bhartiya Janta Party.