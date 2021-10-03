‘Ammunition dropped by drone in Jammu border village recovered’

Jammu: Police today claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition believed to have been air dropped by a drone in Pallian Mandal’s village, here, last night.

“One AK-47 rifle, 1 night vision device, three magazines, and ammunition were recovered from a village in Pallian Mandal,” ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh said. He said that the arms and ammunition were dropped by a drone “as is evident from the packing and thread recovered from Sounjana village”.

The village where recovery has been made is located approximately six kilometers from the International Border. Based on intelligence inputs, the police along with other security agencies cordoned off the village and conducted a massive search operation.

During the searches, police said, they found a yellow packet and it was tied with strings with a wooden base to carry payload (a rifle, magazines, other ammunition).

Following the air dropping of the weapons, a police official said, the security forces have tightened the security grid along the International Border and border villages and patrolling has been enhanced on the roads leading towards the city from border villages, the official said. “Naka checking within Jammu City has been intensified,” the official said.