Ammunition recovered in Karnah

Kupwara: Police recovered arms and ammunition Tuesday night at Hajitra village close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Karnah area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Police said Wednesday.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Yougal Kumar Manhas said that on a specific tipoff, a search operation was launched in Hajitara village of Karnah during which eight grenades and a pistol were recovered.

He said that the two suspects had been arrested and further investigation was on.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Safeer Ahmad Sheikh, son of Abdul Rasheed Sheikh of Hajitara and Zameer Ahmad Shah, son of Muhammad Akbar Shah of Haridal Karnah.