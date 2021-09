Pulwama: Security forces today recovered four grenades and ammunition at Talangam village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

According to a police official, following specific information, army, police and CRPF launched a search operation in Talangam village.

"During search operation under a bridge (in the village), four grenades, over one hundred bullets, and ammunition were recovered. The search operation continued for about one hour,” the official said.