Ammunition recovered in Tral: Police

Pulwama: Police claimed to have recovered ammunition shells and Pika rounds during a cordon and search operation in Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

Based on specific input, police, army and 180-battalion CRPF cordoned off Nawdal village and launched a search operation near a shrine in the area today morning, a police official said.

"During the search, seven mortar shells, 260 pika rounds, 2 chilli grenades and 2 pepper sprayers were recovered from beneath the ground after digging it," the official said.