Amrit Kaal Budget | Govt funds Rs 7097 Cr to create strong ecosystem for rural-urban partnership

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has allocated a substantial funding of Rs 7097 Cr in budget 2023-24 to develop a strong ecosystem for the cities, towns and villages focusing on urban-rural partnership in the Union Territory.

Besides the implementation of ambitious Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme (APDP) and Aspirational Town Development Programme (ATDP), this envisioned ecosystem will also help realise the dream of elevated light metro rail in the capital cities of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per budget document, this innovative partnership will enhance market and business opportunities, job creation besides filling gaps in the education system to ensure sustainable economic development in rural and urban pockets of the Union Territory.

The government has also earmarked funds for new Townships and Housing Colonies for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) or low income group and middle income group at Jammu and Srinagar.