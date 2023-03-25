Amritpal Case | Police detain R S Pura couple

Jammu: A couple from R S Pura was detained on Saturday for their alleged links to Papalpreet Singh, considered to be a close aide of hardliner Amritpal Singh, who is evading in several cases registered against him in Punjab.
J&K Police along with Punjab Police swung into action following inputs against the alleged aide of Papalpreet Singh in R S Pura.
Police nabbed Amrik Singh and his wife Sarabjeet Kour of R S Pura, a border town. “After their detention, they were handed over to Punjab Police for their links with Papalpreet Singh," Police said.
A Police officer said that the Punjab Police team had come to R S Pura with the help of local police and they had taken their custody.
The man and his wife were taken to Jammu for their preliminary questioning, he said.
“From Jammu, they were shifted to Punjab. They were taken into custody as they allegedly had a link with one of the close aides of Amritpal Singh. Their mobile phones were also seized for further investigation,” said a Police officer wishing not to be quoted.
He said that the CDRs of the detained couple would be checked with regard to the ongoing investigation as a part of crackdown on the sympathisers of Amritpal Singh in Punjab, and other states.
However, he claimed that nothing objectionable was recovered from them.