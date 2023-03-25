Amritpal Case | Police detain R S Pura couple

Jammu: A couple from R S Pura was detained on Saturday for their alleged links to Papalpreet Singh, considered to be a close aide of hardliner Amritpal Singh, who is evading in several cases registered against him in Punjab.

J&K Police along with Punjab Police swung into action following inputs against the alleged aide of Papalpreet Singh in R S Pura.

Police nabbed Amrik Singh and his wife Sarabjeet Kour of R S Pura, a border town. “After their detention, they were handed over to Punjab Police for their links with Papalpreet Singh," Police said.