An ode to paddy: Kashmiri farmers' folk songs set social media abuzz

Srinagar: As the process of planting paddy saplings is at its peak in Kashmir, the fields are echoing with Kashmiri traditional folk songs, videos of which have become viral on social media.

Over the past over a week, the farming community has been busy with planting the paddy saplings in the fields across Kashmir.

During this season, people actively participate in the plantation of the saplings.

They leave their homes early in the morning and return late in the evening.