Anand Jain posted as IGP Jammu; to hold additional charge of Director ACB, J&K

Jammu: J&K Home Department Thursday transferred senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), J&K Anand Jain and posted him as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu zone with immediate effect.

Jain, however, will continue to hold the additional charge of Director ACB, J&K till further orders.

Prior to it, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone Mukesh Singh was relieved to enable him to take up his new assignment with the Government of India.

An IPS officer of erstwhile J&K cadre Mukesh Singh, on September 19, 2023, was appointed as Inspector General in Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for five years.