Anantnag firing incident| Yasir safe; police verifying facts about him: SHO

Jammu: Police are verifying the antecedents of Yasir Ali whose identity card was found from a civilian killed in paramilitary personnel’s firing in Anantnag district late Thursday evening.
Yasir Ali, a resident of Jhajjar Kotli, is a truck/trawler driver by profession, according to the Panch of his village, Saleem Ahmed.
Ahmed, who spoke to Greater Kashmir, claimed that Ali had called him three or four days back and informed him that he had lost his wallet, carrying identity card etc.
SHO Jhajjar Kotli, Devinder Singh also confirmed that Yasir, who is resident of Jhajjar Kotli, was not killed in last evening’s firing incident at Anantnag.
When asked if Yasir was being questioned in Ramban, the SHO said, “We are verifying the facts about him as to whether he is telling the truth or not. However, the case will be handled by Anantnag police.”
“He called me three-four days back and informed me that he lost his wallet,” the Panch of Jhajjar Kotli said. He said, “Yesterday, there was panic among the people after they came to know that someone identified as Yasir Ali was killed in Anantnag.”
He, however, said, “The things were clear once we verified it from the police. The man, who was killed in the firing, was not Yasir. The identity card of Yasir was found in his possession which led to speculation that the local youth from Jhajjar Kotli had been killed.”
“Police had come last evening at their residence for verification purposes,” he added. He said that he had learnt that Yasir was in Ramban.
Pertinently, a civilian was killed when Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel opened fire at a Scorpio vehicle in Monghal bridge, Anantnag Thursday evening.
The suspected vehicle was without a registration number plate and it was fired upon after the vehicle rushed towards the naka despite being challenged by the troops on duty, the police said.