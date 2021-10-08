Anantnag firing incident| Yasir safe; police verifying facts about him: SHO

Jammu: Police are verifying the antecedents of Yasir Ali whose identity card was found from a civilian killed in paramilitary personnel’s firing in Anantnag district late Thursday evening.

Yasir Ali, a resident of Jhajjar Kotli, is a truck/trawler driver by profession, according to the Panch of his village, Saleem Ahmed.

Ahmed, who spoke to Greater Kashmir, claimed that Ali had called him three or four days back and informed him that he had lost his wallet, carrying identity card etc.

SHO Jhajjar Kotli, Devinder Singh also confirmed that Yasir, who is resident of Jhajjar Kotli, was not killed in last evening’s firing incident at Anantnag.