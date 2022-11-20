ANANTNAG GUNFIGHT | Arrested hybrid terrorist accompanying Police at encounter site killed: Police

Srinagar: Police on Sunday said that an arrested hybrid terrorist involved in the attack on two non-local labourers while accompanying a Police search party to identify a hideout was killed when terrorists opened fire.

In a series of tweets, Kashmir Zone Police said that the gunfight started at Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district when Police and Army started a search operation.

Police said on November 12 night, two non-local labourers were critically injured when they were attacked at Rakhmoman, Bijbehara.

It said that among the injured, a labourer Chota Prasad, son of Nethoni Prasad of Gorakhpur, Khushi Nagar, Uttar Pradesh (UP) succumbed to his injuries on November 18 while Govind, son of Beema of Khushi Nagar, UP was under treatment.