Anantnag Highway | Work on 2-km stretch not taken up for 15 years

Anantnag: Fifteen years on, the authorities are yet to take up the widening of the 2-km left out stretch of the National Highway in south Kashmir’s Anantnag town leading to frequent traffic jams.

An official said that the work on Donipawa-Sherpora-Janglat Mandi stretch falling under Kishtwar-Sinthan-Kokernag-Anantnag Highway NH-244 (NH1B) road project has almost been shelved even as the preliminary Detailed Project Report (DPR) stands prepared.

“The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which was initially the executing agency for the project, had already notified the road and done its valuation in 2007. However, the highway authorities, which took over, did not carry forward the process,” he said.

The official said that since the government now went for a bypass along the banks of Aaripat, a Jhelum tributary, connecting it with Achajpora, the earlier proposal was dropped.

However, the locals said that it would not ease the problem of traffic congestion. “Most of the brick kilns and educational institutes fall on this stretch. So, it is hardly going to serve any purpose,” said Kausar Majid Dalal of Deva Colony, Janglat Mandi.