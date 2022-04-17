Anantnag operation called off as militants flee

Srinagar: The Watnar Kokernag Anantnag operation which started on Saturday has been called off as militants managed their escape from the spot. “The operation has been called,” police said, adding that movement in the area is being monitored.
On Saturday a soldier was killed after a search party of 19 RR and police was fired upon by the militants in the Watnar Kokernag.
The exchange of fire had taken place after joint parties of RR and police cordoned off the area on the specific inputs of the presence of militants in the area. Meanwhile, Army on Sunday, paid tribute to Lance Naik Nishan Singh.
“He made the supreme sacrifice on 16 April 2022, near the village Watnar of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district,” Army said. In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lt Gen DP Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldier on behalf of the proud nation, the Army said.
Based on inputs received from JKP about the likely presence of terrorists in general area of village Watnar, the Army and JKP had launched a cordon and search operation at about 3:15 pm on April 16.
As per the Police, while the initial cordon was being laid, the terrorists opened heavy volume of fire on cordon party. “Unmindful of his own safety, Lance Naik Nishan Singh, who was part of the initial cordon party, charged at the terrorists, valiantly returning fire and in doing so sustained a Gun Shot Wound on hischest. He wasimmediately evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, where he was declared dead by medical authorities,” Police said.
“Braveheart Lance Naik Nishan Singh, 29 years, made the supreme sacrifice in the true traditions of the Indian Army. He had joined the Army in 2013. He belonged to Vill – Bhaudin, Distt - Sirsa in Haryana and is survived by his wife,”
The mortal remains of Lance Naik Nishan Singh will be taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and well being, the Army said.