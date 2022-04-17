Anantnag operation called off as militants flee

Srinagar: The Watnar Kokernag Anantnag operation which started on Saturday has been called off as militants managed their escape from the spot. “The operation has been called,” police said, adding that movement in the area is being monitored.

On Saturday a soldier was killed after a search party of 19 RR and police was fired upon by the militants in the Watnar Kokernag.

The exchange of fire had taken place after joint parties of RR and police cordoned off the area on the specific inputs of the presence of militants in the area. Meanwhile, Army on Sunday, paid tribute to Lance Naik Nishan Singh.

“He made the supreme sacrifice on 16 April 2022, near the village Watnar of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district,” Army said. In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lt Gen DP Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldier on behalf of the proud nation, the Army said.