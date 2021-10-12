Anantnag resident arrested in arms dropping case

Jammu: Additional Director General of Police (AGDP) Mukesh Singh on Tuesday said that a resident of Anantnag was arrested in connection with a case of arms dropping by drones in Phallian Mandal area falling under police station Satwari in Jammu district.

“Irfan Ahmed Bhat, son of Farooq Ahmed Bhat, resident of Verinag in Anantnag district stands arrested in case FIR number 230 of 2021 under section 120-B IPC, 7/25 Arms Act and 13, 16, 18, 23 ULAP of October 2nd, 2021 in Police Station Satwari,” the ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh said.