Anantnag resident arrested in arms dropping case

Jammu: Additional Director General of Police (AGDP) Mukesh Singh on Tuesday said that a resident of Anantnag was arrested in connection with a case of arms dropping by drones in Phallian Mandal area falling under police station Satwari in Jammu district.
“Irfan Ahmed Bhat, son of Farooq Ahmed Bhat, resident of Verinag in Anantnag district stands arrested in case FIR number 230 of 2021 under section 120-B IPC, 7/25 Arms Act and 13, 16, 18, 23 ULAP of October 2nd, 2021 in Police Station Satwari,” the ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh said.
Quoting preliminary investigation, the ADGP said, “He has confessed that he is in touch with handlers across and is associated with LeT.”
“He had come here to receive consignment – which already stands seized by the police including one AK rifle, 3 magazines, 30 rounds, and one optical sight,” the ADGP added.