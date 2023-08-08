Anantnag’s Mushqbudji rice, Rajouri Chikri woodcraft receive GI Tag

Srinagar: Mushqbudji rice of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and Rajouri district’s Chikri woodcraft have received the Geographical Indication (GI) Tag.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the process for GI tagging of nine products was started by NABARD in consultation with the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom and Department of Agriculture in December 2020 during the difficult times of COVID.

The spokesman said that the GI tags had now finally been granted to these two products after a long legal process.

He said that in total, four products have been granted GI tag with NABARD support. Mushqbudji rice is a premium variety of short bold aromatic rice grown in higher reaches of Kashmir, especially in Anantnag district. The cooked Mushqbudji rice is unique and possesses a harmonious blend of taste, aroma, and rich organoleptic properties.

Chikri is a pale, honey coloured, fine-grained soft wood found in hill ranges of Rajouri district of Pir Panjal region.

The Chikri woodcraft of Rajouri is characterised by intricate carving and detailing.

GI is a form of Intellectual Property right that identifies goods originating from a specific geographical location and having distinct nature, quality, and characteristics linked to that location.