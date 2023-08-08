Anantnag’s Mushqbudji rice, Rajouri Chikri woodcraft receive GI Tag

Srinagar: Mushqbudji rice of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and Rajouri district’s Chikri woodcraft have received the Geographical Indication (GI) Tag.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the process for GI tagging of nine products was started by NABARD in consultation with the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom and Department of Agriculture in December 2020 during the difficult times of COVID.
The spokesman said that the GI tags had now finally been granted to these two products after a long legal process.
He said that in total, four products have been granted GI tag with NABARD support. Mushqbudji rice is a premium variety of short bold aromatic rice grown in higher reaches of Kashmir, especially in Anantnag district. The cooked Mushqbudji rice is unique and possesses a harmonious blend of taste, aroma, and rich organoleptic properties.
Chikri is a pale, honey coloured, fine-grained soft wood found in hill ranges of Rajouri district of Pir Panjal region.
The Chikri woodcraft of Rajouri is characterised by intricate carving and detailing.
GI is a form of Intellectual Property right that identifies goods originating from a specific geographical location and having distinct nature, quality, and characteristics linked to that location.
After GI tagging only an authorised user has the exclusive rights to use the GI in relation to these products.
Due to this, no person can copy it from beyond their geographical areas.
This would prevent unauthorised use of these registered GI goods by third parties, would boost exports, and promote their brands at international level, thereby promoting economic prosperity of producers and related stakeholders including contribution to GDP of the country.
Speaking on the development, Chief General Manager, NABARD, Bhallamudi Sridhar, thanked the concerned departments of the J&K government and congratulated all the GI applicant organisations.
He said that earlier this year in March Basohli painting of Kathua and Ladakh woodcarving got GI tag through NABARD support.
Sridhar said that five more products of J&K were in the final stages of getting GI Tag.