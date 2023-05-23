Anantnag’s Waseem shines in UPSC top 10

Srinagar: For Waseem Ahmed Bhat, the congratulatory messages for selection in UPSC top 10 did not sound new. “Of course I am happy. I was expecting the result today, and surely a good rank too,” he told Greater Kashmir over phone from Nagpur.
Bhat had cleared UPSC exam in 2021 with 225th rank, and was selected for Indian Revenue Services. He is currently undergoing training at National Academy of Direct Taxes, Nagpur.
A Civil Engineering graduate from NIT Srinagar of 2019 batch, Bhat said during his college days, he decided to go for civil services. “My father always used to say that he wants to see me as a Deputy Commissioner. As a child, this seemed daunting, but in college, I realised that it is possible,” he said. Bhat’s father was in J&K government’s Agriculture Department.
He said that after passing out, he travelled to Delhi and prepared there, clearing the top exam in his first attempt.
Bhat studied and appeared in Anthropology in both his exam stints. Bhat, a resident of Dooru, Anantnag, said he aspired for a rank improvement.
“I knew I could do better than what I had. So I started preparing again soon after the first attempt results were out,” he said.
Eldest of the four siblings, Bhat said he was determined that youth from Jammu and Kashmir were capable of great achievements. “What we need at this hour is a direction: Knowing what we want to do, and then knowing how to do it,” he said.
Bhat said that the youth of J&K need to figure out what the different parts of UPSC examination are and then prepare accordingly, dedicating adequate time to each part of the exam.
“We need to be passionate about our goals. Do not give up, till you have given your best,” was his advice for the aspiring youth from J&K.