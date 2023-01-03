… AND DREAMS DIE YOUNG | Deepak was set to join fireman’s job on the day of his cremation

Rajouri: Deepak Sharma, one of the victims in Dangri terror attack, was recently selected in Ordnance Services of the Indian Army and was all set to join his new job on Tuesday when his mortal remains were consigned to flames along with five other victims of carnage.

Son of Rajinder Sharma, Deepak had fallen prey to the indiscriminate firing of the terrorists on Sunday evening.

His brother Prince Sharma was also injured in the terror attack. Fortunately, Prince survived the attack and is undergoing treatment.