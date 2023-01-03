… AND DREAMS DIE YOUNG | Deepak was set to join fireman’s job on the day of his cremation

Rajouri: Deepak Sharma, one of the victims in Dangri terror attack, was recently selected in Ordnance Services of the Indian Army and was all set to join his new job on Tuesday when his mortal remains were consigned to flames along with five other victims of carnage.
Son of Rajinder Sharma, Deepak had fallen prey to the indiscriminate firing of the terrorists on Sunday evening.
His brother Prince Sharma was also injured in the terror attack. Fortunately, Prince survived the attack and is undergoing treatment.
Besides Deepak, three other civilians - the father-son duo of Pritam Lal and Shishu Pal and Satish Kumar also lost their lives in the terror attack.
Deepak’s family members told Greater Kashmir that he was recently selected as fireman in Ordnance Services of the Indian Army and he was set to leave his house for joining on Tuesday.
“He was making preparations for his departure to join his new job on Tuesday. Unfortunately, the same day he embarked on his last journey with his mortal remains being consigned to flames,” said Sanjeet, a neighbour.
He said that after his selection in the Ordnance Department, Deepak was ecstatic.
“We all were happy for his selection but unfortunately destiny had planned something else for him,” said Sanjeet.
Thirty-year-old Deepak is survived by his younger injured brother Prince Sharma and his mother.
Four-year-old Vihaan and 16-year-old Samiksha, the victims of the IED blast, also belong to Deepak’s extended family.
Fathers of Vihaan and Samiksha are Deepak’s cousins.
The IED explosion, which claimed the lives of these kids, also occurred at Deepak's house.