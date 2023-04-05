Andrabi lays foundation stone for new state-of-art Mimber at Eidgah

Srinagar: Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Darakhshan Andrabi Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the new state-of-art Mimber at Eidgah being constructed by the J&K Waqf Board.

In a statement issued here, Andrabi said that the Waqf Board had decided to rename the historic Eidgah at Srinagar in the name of Shah-e-Hamadan (RA).

Accompanied by the board members, Ghulam Nabi Haleem, Syed Muhammad Hussain Haqqani, and the Waqf Magistrate Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin, Andrabi announced that the Waqf Board would restore the grandeur and majesty of this place in a phased manner.

“Eidgah has remained the centre for religious gatherings for centuries and now we need to restore its importance again. After the completion of the state of art Mimber, the Board will take steps for levelling and beautification of the entire Eidgah ground. All required developmental works will be taken up soon,” Andrabi said.