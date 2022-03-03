Another 2-day wet spell from Sunday: MeT

Srinagar: As rains lashed Kashmir on Thursday, Meteorological Department forecast said that the next wet spell will occur on Sunday.
“As expected, light rain,snow occurred at some places in Kashmir. Current weather (is) likely to continue till tomorrow morning. Thereafter, weather is likely to remain partly cloudy during 4 & 5th March,” said MeT forecast.
The forecast said “another Western Disturbance is likely to affect J&K during 6th March (night) to 8th due to which we expect widespread light to moderate rain, snow( mainly over higher reaches). There's no forecast of any significant weather (activity) till 7th March,” the MeT forecast added.