Another life lost to domestic violence; eerie silence over the issue rubbing salt to wounds

Srinagar: Another precious life was lost to an alleged domestic violence incident in Kashmir on Monday. The victim was not even 30 years of age, and was lactating a one-and-a-half year old toddler.

The victim, a resident of Baramulla, had two daughters, including the toddler, the elder being just three years old.

When the world was enjoying the festivities and love of families on Eid-ul-Fitr, she was rushed to SKIMS Soura with grievous injuries to her head.