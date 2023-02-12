ANTI-ENCROACHMENT DRIVE | 2 commercial structures demolished, 61 sealed in Banihal town

Ramban: The Ramban district administration conducted a major anti-encroachment drive in Banihal town on Sunday and sealed 61 commercial structures constructed on State land, besides demolishing two others.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that this anti-encroachment drive led by Tehsildar Imtiyaz Ahmad along with Revenue and Police officers, under the supervision of Sub Divisional Magistrate Banihal Zaheer Abass sealed 61 commercial structures constructed on 5 kanal prime State land in the town.
Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam has already issued the direction to the Revenue Department to retrieve all encroached state land across the district.
Tehsildar Ahmad said that the district administration was in process of compiling an inventory of retrieved state land, which would be transferred to different departments for creation of assets for public use.