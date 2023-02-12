ANTI-ENCROACHMENT DRIVE | 2 commercial structures demolished, 61 sealed in Banihal town

Ramban: The Ramban district administration conducted a major anti-encroachment drive in Banihal town on Sunday and sealed 61 commercial structures constructed on State land, besides demolishing two others.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that this anti-encroachment drive led by Tehsildar Imtiyaz Ahmad along with Revenue and Police officers, under the supervision of Sub Divisional Magistrate Banihal Zaheer Abass sealed 61 commercial structures constructed on 5 kanal prime State land in the town.