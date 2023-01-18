236 kanal state land retrieved from encroachers in Baramulla: DC Sehrish Asghar

Baramulla: Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Sehrish Asghar Wednesday said that the Baramulla administration had utilised all its resources in retrieving the state land from the encroachers.
She said that as part of the anti-encroachment drive, the Baramulla district administration has so far set 236 kanal of state land free from the encroachers. The retrieved land includes 140 kanal located in front of tehsil office Singhpora, Pattan, 80 kanal in Aglar, 10 kanal in Khoie, 24 kanal in Hing Rajpora, and 2 kanal in front of tehsil office Pattan.
“The retrieved land is a prime land,’’ Sehrish said. “The drive will continue till all the entire land is retrieved from the encroachers.”
She said that officials from different departments were part of the anti-encroachment drive and if any department was in need of land, then the retrieved land is handed over to them on spot to ensure that the land is not encroached again.
“Officials from the Rural Development, Agriculture, and Horticulture Departments are part of the drive. The large chunk of land retrieved is being used to construct playground for the youngsters besides the left out land will be earmarked for different departments official use,” Sehrish said.
The anti-encroachment drive has been started across Jammu and Kashmir after the government directed all the district administrations to ensure 100 percent removal of encroachment from state land including Roshni and Kahcharai by January end.