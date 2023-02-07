Anti-encroachment drive intensified

Jammu: A total of 910 kanal 15 marlas of land was retrieved from alleged encroachers in Jammu and Ramban districts on Tuesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Jammu district administration demolished an under-construction illegal structure being raised on State land in Pargwal.

The spokesman said that taking stringent action against the alleged encroachers, the demolition drive was conducted by Tehsildar Pargwal and Police.

He said that a team of officers of the Revenue Department along with the members of the Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRI), Police and other concerned officials retrieved 33 kanal and 15 marla State land in village Palwan, encroached by the village Numberdar.